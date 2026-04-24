Fiery crash knocks out power for nearly 1,200 customers in Atlanta; CSI on scene

ATLANTA — A fiery crash knocked out power for hundreds of Georgia Power customers in southeast Atlanta on Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Boulevard SE and Mead Street. The power has since been restored, but Atlanta police are now treating the crash as a crime scene investigation.

The latest from the scene, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

You can see where a car crashed into an utility pole and caught fire. A Georgia Power outage maps showed nearly 1,200 customers don’t have power. Power was restored

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach says crime scene investigators have arrived at the scene and officers found at least one gun near the crash.

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