Crash with multiple tractor trailers shuts down I-75 at I-675 lanes

A crash involving several tractor trailers has shut down lanes on Interstate 75 at Interstate 675 in Henry County.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports the crash happened on the northbound side just before 3 a.m. Traffic Tracker 2 shows cargo from the tractor trailers scattered across the lanes from the crash.

The debris could take a while to clean up before the lanes can reopen.

Triple Team Traffic is LIVE with alternate routes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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