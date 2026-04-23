Another insurance company dropping premiums for Georgia drivers, saving them $40 million

ATLANTA — Another insurance company is lowering how much it’ll charge Georgia drivers for their premiums.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King made the announcement Wednesday, saying Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company had filed to significantly reduce its auto insurance rate in Georgia.

In the approved filing by Travelers, the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner said customers would see an overall 10.1% reduction in their private passenger insurance rates, leading to about $40 million in savings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“These reductions time and time again demonstrate that Georgia’s insurance market is becoming more competitive and increasingly responsive to consumers,” King said in a statement. “Our efforts to build an environment centered on stability, accountability, and affordability are producing real results for Georgia families.”

Since November, the reduction in rates by Travelers is the ninth such action.

State Farm announced a rate reduction in November 2025, followed by three affiliates of Country Mutual Insurance, Liberty Mutual and two Safeco affiliates, Allstate North Insurance Company, and now Travelers, according to announcements by OCI in the past several months.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group