DeKalb County officer stabbed, suspect shot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County officer was stabbed responding to a suspicious person call on Monday.

Police said they responded to the area of DeKalb Industrial Way and N. Decatur Road, where the suspect stabbed an officer once.

Police said at 9:15 a.m. that the suspect died of his injuries. Police later issued a correction at 9:45 a.m. that the suspect did not die, but is in critical condition.

The officer is stable with moderate injury at Grady Memorial Hospital.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll have the latest on Channel 2 Action News starting at Noon.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports that N. Decatur Road at DeKalb Industrial is shut down. A large, active scene is visible on local traffic cameras.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will take over the scene.

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