Gov. Kemp to tour areas hardest hit by Georgia wildfires on Friday

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will head to South Georgia on Friday to tour the damage left behind by wildfires that continue to rage across that part of the state.

According to his office, Kemp will “survey fire damage from the Highway 82 wildfire in Brantley County and meet with first responders on the front lines of the response.”

He will be joined by Georgia State Forester and Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Josh Lamb, General Dwayne Wilson of the Georgia National Guard and his wife, First Lady Marty Kemp.

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As of Wednesday night, the GFC numbers show the Pineland Road fire in Clinch County has burned over 29,600 acres and is only 10% contained. The Highway 82 fire in Brantley County is only 15% contained, with over 4,438 acres burned.

Kemp declared a State of Emergency for 91 Georgia counties on Wednesday. The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless otherwise renewed, the governor’s office said.

Burn bans have also been issued by county officials in Bartow, Cherokee, Henry, Polk, and Troup counties in north and central Georgia.

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