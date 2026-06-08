Families could be paid for sending kids to metro Atlanta county school district

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A school district could pay an outside company $500,000 to recruit students to fill its classrooms.

Parents could make some money, too, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00.

Money would go to families who re-enroll their students or enroll their children in the district for the very first time.

Officials are calling this a return on their investment.

“Instead of figuring out what is the root cause of this issue, they’re consistently just trying to do what another district did,” said DeKalb parent Jeannette Fusia.

Fusia called the school district’s new recruitment strategy another expensive band aid that she says won’t ultimately benefit students.

According to the contract between the DeKalb County School District and a company called Caissa K12, the recruitment company is paid up to $500,000 if it gets at least 560 students to enroll in by early October.

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