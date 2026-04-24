Salem High School evacuated after safety threat in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Students were evacuated from Salem High School as deputies responded to a reported safety threat, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

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Authorities say the school was cleared out as a precaution while deputies search the campus and begin investigating the situation.

Officials confirmed that all students are safe and have been moved to a separate staging area as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office says this remains an active investigation, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene. We’ll have LIVE updates beginning on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

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