Emory University bans law student for emailing threats, racist remarks

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Emory University law student who threatened violence toward other students and made racist remarks is now banned from the school.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers first heard from other Emory law students about the threatening messages Saturday during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

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In the emails to a professor that surfaced last week, the student threatened violence and used hateful language toward Black people, women and transgender people.

Students told Rogers they’ve been alerting the university to the emails and social media posts since the fall. But they say Emory has been slow to respond.

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After Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. report on Saturday, Emory officials sent a letter to law students saying the student had been barred from campus and was learning virtually all semester.

They sent a follow-up letter on Thursday, stating the student is no longer associated with the university.

“Just because he’s no longer a community member, doesn’t mean that the pain and the hurt still isn’t there and that the distrust of the administration by students isn’t just going to go away because he’s not on campus,” law student Kylie Doyle said.

Emory’s letter on Thursday added that they would be stepping up security.

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