Emory students say they want school to do more about threatening messages from fellow student

DECATUR, Ga. — Students at Emory University told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers they’re fearful for their lives after online threats from another student.

It’s a story you’ll only see on Channel 2 Action News.

Rogers is live from Emory Law School. Students say they want to see the university to do more.

These students start exams Monday. Instead of worrying about that, they say they’re concerned about threats of violence that’s alluded to in these emails a student sent me.

“It’s a real and absolute fear,” an Emory student said.

Law students at Emory told Rogers they’ve been dealing with that fear all semester, from the actions of another student.

“We started out the year with an alleged shooting threat at the Law School. We started the year with police at the Law School,” a student said.

The students, who wanted to remain anonymous out of safety concerns, after these emails someone sent me surfaced following that threat.

“Multiple racial slurs, thinly vailed Nazi and white supremacist statements, transphobic statements, just horrible, horrible things,”

The emails are between an Emory law student and professor.

In them, the student talks about being a transracial MAGA supporter, born Asian but identifying as white.

He uses racial slurs repeatedly and threatens violence towards Black people, transgender people and women.

Rogers also looked at the student’s LinkedIn page and saw several offensive posts as recently as this week.

“These are some signs that people see before they’re in the school shooting. What is the school going to do? You know, we don’t mess around with that,” the student said.

Students said they’ve been reporting this student since last semester but feel the university isn’t taking them seriously.

“We want accountability for this,” the student said.

The Emory Black Law Students Association sent a demand letter to the administration asking for them to take a stronger stance.

In response, students said the university met with them Friday.

They sent this letter out to students after condemning the emails and saying there will be extra security at the law school through the end of the school year.

“When students pay over $200,000 over the course of three years to go to the school, I think the school has a responsibility to make sure they feel safe and secure,” said Jerome Miller, an Emory Law alumnus

Rogers reached out to the law school for a comment, but they didn’t respond.

“It’s our job to come and get our legal education. It’s not our job to tell the administration how to keep us safe,” an anonymous student said.

Students said the university confirmed to them there are multiple ongoing investigations into the student.

In a letter sent out to law students, the university also gives counseling resources impacted students can use.

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