3 convicted for using bear costume to stage attacks for insurance money

LOS ANGELES — Authorities in California announced an update on the suspects involved in what was dubbed “Operation Bear Claw.”

Three of four suspects in the Los Angeles area are now convicted in connection to an insurance fraud scheme.

The California Department of Insurance uncovered the plot in 2024.

Authorities say the group used a person in a bear suit to stage fake attacks on luxury vehicles.

Then the suspects filed fraudulent damage claims, which included home video to sell their story, on order to get an insurance check.

The victimized insurance companies reported a total loss of nearly $142,000.

Two men and a woman pleaded no contest to felony insurance fraud and were sentenced to 180 days in jail. They must also pay restitution.

A preliminary court hearing for the fourth suspect is in September.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

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