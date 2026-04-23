Prosecutors want death penalty for man accused of killing Gwinnett officer at hotel

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting two Gwinnett County officers, killing one and severely injuring another, has been indicted on murder charges.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gaston announced on Thursday that her office will be seeking the death penalty against Kevin Andrews Jr., 35.

Andrews is accused of killing Officer Pradeep Tamang, 25, and seriously injuring Master Officer David Reed.

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On Feb. 1, police received reports that someone fraudulently booked a room at the Holiday Inn Express on East Park Place Boulevard near Stone Mountain.

When the officers arrived at Andrews’ room, they learned he had outstanding warrants and attempted to arrest him. That’s when prosecutors say he shot Officers Tamang and Reed. They returned fire and Andrews suffered minor injuries before being arrested.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Reed was shot in the neck, suffering injuries that left him partially deaf, with facial paralysis and vision problems.

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They say that despite being shot, Reed pulled Andrews from the wheelchair, pinned him to the floor and handcuffed him.

“Officer Pradeep’s death is a tragic loss to Gwinnett County,” Austin-Gatson said. “Gang activity is a dangerous scourge to our community, and when that unlawful activity ends in death or injury, we do everything we can to hold accountable the responsible party.”

Andrews, an accused gang member, is charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of unlawful criminal gang activity, identity fraud, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a felon during the commission of a crime.

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