Gwinnett officer shot in neck before arresting man who killed his partner, GBI says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing Officer Pradeep Tamang and shooting Officer David Reed last month.

The shooting happened Feb. 1 at the Holiday Inn Express on East Park Place Boulevard near Stone Mountain.

GBI Special Agent Joseph Clark testified at a preliminary hearing on Tuesday that Officer David Reed with the Gwinnett County Police Department responded around 7:30 that morning to a report that a hotel room had been obtained fraudulently. Officer Pradeep Tamang arrived to assist.

Both officers contacted Kevin Andrews, a man in a wheelchair, in room 118, according to testimony.

When they told Andrews he was under arrest on an unrelated failure-to-appear warrant, Clark testified, Andrews pulled a modified gun from the front pocket of his hoodie.

“With a Glock switch or machine conversion device, one pull of the trigger can fire multiple rounds at one time,” Clark told the court.

Officer Tamang was struck and died from his injuries. Reed was shot in the neck, suffering injuries that left him partially deaf, with facial paralysis and vision problems, according to testimony.

Despite being shot, Reed persevered, according to testimony. He pulled Andrews from the wheelchair, pinned him to the floor, and handcuffed him.

“Once Officer Reed was struck and he was able to gain his composure, he then affected the arrest on Mr. Andrews,” Clark said. “He attempted to get on the radio but could not hear out of his left ear. He disconnected his earpiece, got on his handheld and then basically instructed the officers that were coming to render aid to him where he was at.”

Shortly after the shooting and while still in the hotel room, Agent Clark testified that Andrews made two chilling statements that were captured on body cam.

“When Officer Reed made the arrest, Mr. Andrews made the comment of, ‘I hope you [expletive] die,’” Clark testified. “Once he was placed on the stretcher with paramedics, he made the statement that he didn’t give a [expletive] about that officer.”

Andrews faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. A judge found probable cause on all counts and bound the case over to Gwinnett County Superior Court.

Prosecutors announced in court on Tuesday they intend to seek the death penalty after a formal indictment.

Clark testified that Andrews has a criminal history dating to 2007, including prior convictions for aggravated assault and statutory rape, along with multiple probation violations and failures to appear.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group