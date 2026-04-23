Crews battle 30-acre wildfire in north Georgia

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews are working to contain an active wildfire burning in Haralson County.

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The Haralson County Fire Department says the fire has grown to an estimated 25 to 30 acres in the West Mount Zion Church and Broad Street area.

Multiple agencies have responded to the scene, including crews from Cleburne County Fire and the Georgia Forestry Commission.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area while firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.

At this time, it’s unclear what sparked the fire or whether any structures are threatened.

This is a developing story. We have NewsChopper 2 headed to the scene. We’ll bring you the latest beginning on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

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