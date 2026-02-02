Gwinnett officers shot: What we know about Officers Pradeep Tamang, David Reed

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect shot two Gwinnett County officers in an “unprovoked attack” at a Holiday Inn Express on Sunday. One of the officers died and the other remains in the hospital, but is stable.

Gwinnett County police identified the officer who died as Officer Pradeep Tamang and the injured officer as Master Officer David Reed.

Here’s what we know so far about the officers.

OFFICER SENIOR PRADEEP TAMANG

Tamang immigrated to the U.S. over 10 years ago and his family settled in Pennsylvania. He moved to Georgia and joined the Gwinnett County Police Department in July 2024.

A year later, he graduated from the 121st Police Academy in May 2025.

MASTER POLICE OFFICER DAVID REED

Reed is a 10-year veteran of Gwinnett County Police Department. He joined the force in Sept. 2015 and graduated from the 94th Police Academy.

Reed’s police academy class lost an officer in Oct. 2018. Officer Antwan Toney was shot and killed in the line of duty.

HOW TO HELP

The Gwinnett County Police Foundation has activated its Line-of-Duty Support Fund to assist the officers and their families. To donate, visit gwinnettpolicefoundation.org and select “Line-of-Duty Support Fund,” which will direct you to the official Zeffy donation page.

For more information, contact the Gwinnett County Police Foundation at bramroop@gwinnettpolicefoundation.org or 678-427-4957.

