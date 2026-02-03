Gwinnett County officer dead, another officer injured in ‘unprovoked attack’ at hotel

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police have identified the officers who were shot at a hotel near Stone Mountain.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday inside a room at Holiday Inn Express on Parke Plaza Circle and East Park Place.

Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang, 25, died at the hospital. A second officer, Master Police Officer David Reed, is in serious condition, but stable.

OIS Park Gwin Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang and Master Police Officer David Reed (Source: Gwinnett County PD)

The suspect, Kevin Andrews, 35, was also wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says he has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault upon a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said the officers were invited to the room to investigate a fraud report and were talking with the suspect when he got out a gun and shot the officers in an “unprovoked attack.”

McClure says Andrews has a lengthy criminal history, multiple felony convictions, including for gun and violent crimes, narcotics. and had outstanding warrants.

More officers responded to the scene and provided medical treatment to all present, McClure said.

[RELATED STORY: Governor, local law enforcement react to loss of Gwinnett officer]

McClure assured the community that “we as a police department will not be deterred” in the face of this violent attack.

“We will continue to provide for the safety of the community. We ask that you continue to support us. Again, we’ve always enjoyed great support of our citizens here in Gwinnett, and we need you at this time,” he said.

Vipul Patel and Kataki Patel, the owners of the Holiday Inn Express, said they were heartbroken by the loss of Officer Tamang. They also wish Officer Reed a full recovery and are keeping him in their thoughts and prayers.

“We owe an immense debt of gratitude to the men and women who put their lives on the line every single day to keep our communities safe,” they said in a statement. “Yesterday, a young officer - just beginning his career - did not make it home.

“Witnessing the grief among his fellow officers, the shock, the heartbreak, and the quiet strength they carry, was truly devastating. There are no words that can fully capture the depth of this loss.”

This is the first Gwinnett County officer death in the line of duty since Officer Antwan Toney was shot and killed in 2018. McClure said that Reed graduated from the same police academy class as Toney.

McClure said Tamang had been with the department for less than a year, having graduated from the police academy in May 2025. The officer immigrated to the Pennsylvania area about 10 years ago.

The Gwinnett County Police Foundation has activated its Line-of-Duty Support Fund to assist the officers and their families. To donate, visit gwinnettpolicefoundation.org and select “Line-of-Duty Support Fund,” which will direct you to the official Zeffy donation page.

For more information, contact the Gwinnett County Police Foundation at bramroop@gwinnettpolicefoundation.org or 678-427-4957.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group