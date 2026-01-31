13 people slide off north Georgia mountain covered in snow

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Search and rescue crews in north Georgia are working to rescue 13 people who slid off a mountain on Saturday afternoon.

Murray County officials say more than a dozen people slid off Grassy Mountain and ran out of gas.

It’s unclear if any of those people are injured or how far they fell.

“We all know it is beautiful and everyone wants to see and play in it. But as of now, it’s not the place to be,” crews wrote.

They say being out on the roads can put everyone, including fire rescue crews, at risk.

