Extreme cold temperatures Sunday, while many deal with snowy conditions

ATLANTA — Snow came to an end across metro Atlanta and north Georgia, leaving behind significant accumulation and tricky travel in some areas.

A winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory are in effect for north Georgia through Sunday.

In addition to the snow, very cold temperatures and very strong winds will continue all weekend. Strong wind gusts will mean blowing snow and reduced visibility at times.

LIVE UPDATES

10:50 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a large tree fell on a home in Cobb County. Read more about the tree collapse here.

10:35 p.m.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reported hundreds of flight delays and cancellations today.

As of 10:30 p.m., the airport reported 625 cancellations and 416 delays.

10:10 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety provided numbers of crash and calls it responded to since midnight on Jan. 31:

Traffic crashes: 97

Motorist assists: 86

Total DPS calls: 693

9:50 p.m.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen reports that EE Butler Parkway, which had been closed in both directions earlier tonight, is now safe enough to travel. He’s live from Gainesville tonight on Channel 2 Action News.

9:2O p.m.

The city of Monroe has closed several streets because of poor condition, and may add more to the list.

Multiple sections of East Marable Street, Pinecrest Drive, Breedlove Drive, Hammond Drive and West Highland Avenue are all closed. The city urges people to just stay off the roads tonight and tomorrow morning until the ice thaws.

8:30 p.m.

Highway 129 is closed from Interstate 985 to Martin Luther King Boulevard, Gainesville PD reports. Several crashes have been reported in the area. The highway is impassable and is shut down in both directions.

“Live many streets, the roadway is a solid sheet of ice. Avoid travel if possible,” the police said.

7:58 p.m.

Current outages:

Georgia EMC: 6,516

6,516 Georgia Power: 8,869 in metro Atlanta

7:20 p.m.

More snow totals from today, from Channel 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon:

Clayton (Rabun County) : 8.0 inches

Buford: 6.0 inches

Dacula: 4.0 inches

Blairsville: 4.0 inches

Gainesville: 4.0 inches

Athens: 3.0 inches

6:54 p.m.

Preliminary report mapping shows snow accumulation generally three to six inches in the east and northeast metro, up to eight inches in far northeast Georgia, Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz reports

6:20 p.m.

Several trees are down in Douglas County, according to Douglas County EMA Sara Chase.

A downed tree is blocking Dorsett Shoals Road. Another downed tree is blocking the road near Berea Road and Highway 5.

A powerline is down near Highway 166 and Phillips Mill Road.

6 p.m.

As of 6 p.m., 621 flights have been canceled and 303 flight have been delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

5:35 p.m.

A large tree is down on a house in Lithia Springs, Douglas County EMA reports. The location is near Temple and Hyde Streets.

5:15 p.m.

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is urging people to take steps to keep their pipes from bursting as the weather remains below freezing this weekend:

Allow a faucet to drip overnight to keep water moving and reduce freezing risk.

Open cabinet doors in kitchens/bathrooms to circulate warm air around plumbing.

Keep thermostat consistent day and night; avoid lowering the temperature overnight.

4.45 p.m.

Crews are rescuing 13 people who have slid off Grassy Mountain and are running out of gas, according to Murray County Search and Rescue.

Murray County is in northwest Georgia.

Rescue Grassy Murray Murray County Search and Rescue is rescuing 13 people who have slid off Grassy Mountain Saturday, Jan. 31. (Source: Murray County Search and Rescue)

4:25 p.m.

Outages so far today:

Georgia EMC: 8,873

Georgia Power: more than 5,000

4 p.m.

Johns Creek’s Emergency Operation Center is “happily standing down,” Johns Creek PD reported.

“Roads look good overall, but icy patches are still out there doing icy patch things,” the police said in a social media post.

In Pickens County, deputies have already responded to one weather-related traffic accident, and conditions are expected to remain hazardous, Pickens County Sheriff Office said.

“We are strongly asking everyone to avoid unnecessary travel if at all possible. Slick and icy roadways can develop quickly and catch drivers off guard,” the sheriff’s office said.

3:45 p.m.

Snow is winding down from northwest to southeast across the area, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says.

An additional dusting of snow is possible around metro Atlanta and an inch or so over far eastern counties.

It will be very windy and brutally cold through the night -- and that wind will blow snow around in spots where there’s significant snowfall on the ground.

Wind chills will be 0 to -15 degrees.

“We are wrapping up a month that has had a major weekend weather event every week except the first. Here’s to a quieter February with some beautiful weekends!” Monahan posted on social media.

3:25 p.m.

Some snowfall totals so far today:

Clayton: 8 inches

Buford: 6 inches

Dacula: 4 inches

Blairsville: 4 inches

Gainesville: 4 inches

Bethlehem: 3 inches

3:03 p.m.

Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency says their State Operations Center is at a Level 1 Activation and will operate 24/7 until the winter storm passes.

They also have advice for those who are shoveling snow, including ways to keep warm and not overexert.

2:40 p.m.

A pipe broke in the Fulton County Jail, causing flooding. During a news conference this afternoon, the burst pipe was called “a failure of leadership.”

Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln is at the jail and will have all the latest details, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

2:20 p.m.

A 60 mph wind gust was just measured in Atlanta, as strong a severe thunderstorm, Severe Weather 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz reports. Blowing snow is reducing visibility.

2:10 p.m.

Some snowfall totals so far today:

Clayton: 8 inches

Buford: 6 inches

Towns County: 6 inches

Blairsville: 4 inches

Flowery Branch: 4 inches

Hoschton: 3 inches

2:05 p.m.

A water line break is affecting a roadway in Snellville. The Snellville PD says Public Works is responding to a line break that water is affecting the roadway at Green Turf Drive and Classic Drive. They are working to locate the owner to shut off the water and to treat the roadway to reduce icing.

“While we encourage everyone to stay off the roads, if you must go out, please avoid this area and use alternate routes,” Snellville PD said in its social media post.

1:39 p.m.

A pipe burst has caused flooding inside the Fulton County jail. Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory confirmed the burst to Channel 2 Action News.

1:05 p.m.

Some snowfall totals so far today:

Rabun County: 7.3 inches

Buford: 4 inches

Flowery Branch: 3 inches

Hoschton: 2.5 inches

Dacula: 2 inches

Bartow County: 0.7 inches

12:59 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said it is actively responding to changing conditions and monitoring impacts statewide. They asked Georgians to remain aware of conditions in their area and not assume roads are clear.

“Snow can accumulate quickly, even on treated and previously plowed roads,” GDOT said. “Currently, winds are increasing across affected areas reducing visibility and active GA Alerts have been issued for several locations in Gilmer, Murray and Towns counties due to icy conditions, with slick spots also reported in Gwinnett and Forsyth counties.”

GDOT plow crews are clearing interstates and state routes in north and northeast Georgia as snow continues to fall and accumulate.

12:45 p.m.

A total of 591 flights have been canceled Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Another 149 have been delayed.

12:36 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp urged people to stay off the roads in a post on X:

As more snow and bitter winds make their way across the state this afternoon, please be mindful of road conditions and stay home as much as possible. Be safe, and keep your family and pets warm.

He also shared a post from GEMA on a car that slid off the road in Dahlonega in winter conditions.

As a reminder, please stay home and off the roads.



A car slid off the road in Dahlonega due to wintry conditions. Thankfully, no one was injured.



Please avoid unnecessary travel and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/YWAz0gdP3N — GEMA/HS (@GeorgiaEMAHS) January 31, 2026

12:30 p.m.

Light snow and flurries from Atlanta to the west, with a few embedded spots getting more.

Areas in the eastern part of the state continue to see heavy snowfall.

Arctic air is rushing in from the northwest, with Rome getting around 40 mph wind gusts. It will be dangerously cold tonight and overnight, and an extreme cold warning goes into effect at 7 p.m.

12:05 p.m.

Rabun County has seen 6.9 inches of snow Saturday, said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Rabun County snow They have measured 6.9 inches of snow in Rabun County. (Anthony Lampros)

11:55 a.m.

Gwinnett County Police asked people to stay off roads unless travel is necessary.

They are working on a traffic accident on SR 316 eastbound at the Buford Drive off-ramp. The ramp is currently closed, and drivers should plan to use an alternate route.

11:33 a.m.

UGA announces they are shutting down the campus for the winter storm:

Due to the onset of heavy snowfall and the potential for worsening road conditions, the University of Georgia will close operations early on Saturday, January 31.

The Ramsey Center for Student Activities will close at 2 p.m. All library operations have been consolidated at the Miller Learning Center, and it will close at 3 p.m. The Tate Student Center is closed today.

The 1 p.m. men’s basketball game with Texas A&M is still scheduled to play.

11:22 a.m.

There is low visibility in areas seeing heavy snowfall and strong wind gusts.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields said I-85 south was at a near standstill near Hamilton Mill Road with some lanes blocked for a sideways truck and emergency vehicles, as well as the weather conditions.

I-85 Gwinnett .

10:51 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said we will continue to see periods of heavy snow and accumulation from Forsyth, eastern Gwinnett and Walton counties and eastward.

Most of the metro area and west of there will see some periods of snow, but the accumulation and impact will be less widespread.

The snow moves out by this evening, but dangerously cold conditions will remain for all of us. It will be extremely cold - low to mid 20s with 30 mph or more wind gusts - and that will continue tonight as we fall down into the teens.

9:47 a.m.

Heavy snow continues to fall with strong wind gusts in Hall County, Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach reports.

Snow coming down in Hall County, road conditions worsening

9:21 a.m.

Snow is falling in Atlanta over midtown, downtown and the airport. Areas to the west are getting light to moderate amounts, while a band of heavy snow is in areas including part of Forsyth County and areas to the east of there.

8:52 a.m.

An extreme cold warning is in effect from 7 p.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday. It will be dangerously cold, so people and pets will need to be somewhere warm, said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.

Also, take precautions to prevent pipes from freezing.

Wind gusts will reach 30-40 mph later this afternoon. It will be an extended period of below freezing temperatures, and wind chills will continue to dive late this afternoon into single digits or lower overnight.

8:38 a.m.

Emergency Management officials in Gwinnett County told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that they are treating four-lane roads for the snow and then will move to treating two-lane roads.

People are urged to stay home if possible, so crews can treat the area.

8:34 a.m.

Hall County and areas northeast, up to the north Georgia mountains, are seeing heavy snowfall.

Untreated road conditions can quickly become dangerous, as the cold temperatures mean the snow will stick.

7:57 a.m.

The heavy snow band is moving through Buford, Suwanee and Sugar Hill, and the snow is starting to stick in Gwinnett County, said Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields.

7:08 a.m.

A total of 576 flights have been canceled so far Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Another 53 have been delayed, according to FlightAware.

6:51 a.m.

As the intensity of the snowfall picks up, the cold temperatures will allow for it to stick to the ground Saturday. That will quickly make conditions difficult for driving on secondary and untreated roads, said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.

Areas of Georgia west of metro Atlanta can expect to see a light dusting, with half an inch to 2 inches in some areas. Parts of the metro could see 1-2 inches, with up to 3 inches in isolated spots.

There will be heavier snowfall in the east, seeing 3-4 inches or more around areas surrounding Gainesville and Athens.

6:42 a.m.

Natalie Dale with GDOT said snow plows were placed in key locations expecting snowfall and ready to go. They are continuing to watch the storm and its impacts as it develops and will adjust as snow accumulates.

They will keep Georgians aware of where roads conditions are becoming hazardous.

5:47 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the snow is now making its way into metro Atlanta in Forsyth County.

Here’s more on the impacts:

5:26 a.m.

Getting reports from Channel 2 Action News viewers of snow falling in Calhoun.

5:00 a.m.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore is live at the GDOT salt barn in Forsyth County.

GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale says they were successful in clearing roads during the recent ice storm because so many people stayed off the roads. They are urging people to do the same with the snow.

She says this snow will be easier to plow and remove from roads. But Dale says the storm is expected to hit more areas, making it more labor-intensive.

4:37 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says snow is falling this morning in the north Georgia mountains. There is a covering of snow on the ground in places like Blairsville. Much more is coming.

