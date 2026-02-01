Water pouring from ceiling of Fulton County Jail after pipe burst

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to clean up the Fulton County Jail after a pipe burst inside on Saturday.

Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory confirmed that 70,000 gallons of water flooded into several areas of the jail from the third floor and down.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She said some of the affected areas included the front lobby and server room.

Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln was at the jail on Saturday afternoon.

There is no word on how long it will take to clean up or how much damage was caused.

Lincoln saw Servpro crews bringing dozens of fans into the jail to help dry it out.

Ivory said that in October, a pipe burst inside the jail during planned maintenance, damaging several servers and costing the county $1 million to replace.

She says it’s those same servers that were affected during Saturday’s incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group