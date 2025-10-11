Water restored at Fulton County after being partially off for 14 hours

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Water service has been fully restored at the Fulton County Jail after some parts where inmates are held spent hours without it.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the water was turned off around 9 p.m. on Friday night.

Service was restored around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sheriff’s office officials say drinking water was not affected, and the water was never turned off in the kitchen, intake or booking areas.

No details on what led up to the water service being turned off was offered.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group