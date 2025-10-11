Daycare to close doors after owner accused of slapping, dragging 4-year-old girl

OAKWOOD, Ga. — A metro Atlanta daycare is closing for good later this month after one of its co-owners was arrested.

Clement Quartey-Papafio is accused of slapping and dragging a 4-year-old girl by the arm at Brilliant Stars Daycare in Oakwood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden has received a copy of a message sent to parents confirming the daycare will close its doors on Oct. 24.

“Thank you so much for your continued support and trust over the years. It has been a pleasure caring for your children and being a part of their early development,” the message read.

Quartey-Papafio is accused of physically assaulting the child after she filled a toilet with rolls of toilet paper.

TRENDING STORIES:

The girl’s parents reported the alleged incident to police after noticing a bruise on her arm.

The Department of Early Care and Learning confirmed that a state investigation is underway into the allegations.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group