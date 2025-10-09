Daycare owner accused of slapping, dragging 4-year-old girl by arm

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Brilliant Star Daycare in Oakwood is under investigation after one of its co-owners, Clement Quartey-Papafio, was charged with a felony.

He is accused of slapping and dragging a 4-year-old girl by the arm.

The Department of Early Care and Learning has confirmed that a state investigation is underway following allegations against Quartey-Papafio, who is accused of physically assaulting a child after she filled a toilet with rolls of toilet paper.

The girl’s parents reported the alleged incident to police after noticing a bruise on their child’s arm.

Several parents say this isn’t the first time this place has faced trouble, and now they want to see it shut down.

“If I can save one child, another child from being in the center, I want to save all of them,” Carmen Burgamy told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

Burgamy said she withdrew her two sons from the daycare last year after she accused the owners of failing to provide proper care to her kids.

State records indicate that the daycare is in good standing, but it has been investigated at least three times since 2022.

In 2023, a parent reportedly found two children alone in the parking lot during pickup.

Attempts to speak with Quartey-Papafio’s wife about the allegations were unsuccessful.

This afternoon, Seiden stopped by the daycare where it appeared to be business as usual.

He also tried to speak with the 51-year-old’s wife about the allegations.

“No! i have kids to take care of and we’re short-staffed,” she told Seiden.

Seiden checked court records and so far, Quartey-Papafio hasn’t hired a lawyer. He’s expected to appear in court later this month.

