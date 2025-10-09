Paulding elementary school student dies on field trip

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A McGarity Elementary School student died on Wednesday during a field trip to Carlton Farms in Rockmart.

The Paulding County School District expressed its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the student and is offering counseling and bereavement support services to all students and staff as they cope with the loss.

The name of the student and the circumstances surrounding the death were not released to Channel 2 Action News.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday night it is assisting with the death investigation at the request of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our hearts are with the student’s family and loved ones,” said principal Jamesa Hodge in a letter to the school community.

The principal’s letter to acknowledged the profound sadness of the incident and mentioned that reports of the tragic event might appear in the news media.

“This is a difficult time for all of us, but I know our McGarity community will come together with compassion and care as we remember our classmate,” the

The letter also offered support for families who might choose to keep their children at home to help them process the loss, stating that such absences would be excused.

The school is committed to supporting every student’s emotional well-being, with counselors available to assist those who may be struggling with grief.

