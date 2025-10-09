DeKalb County superintendent federally indicted in Illinois

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Devon Horton faces a federal indictment in Illinois.

According to the District 65 school system in Illinois, where Horton previously worked as superintendent, Horton faces charges for acts he allegedly committed while working there.

The district said it was aware of the ongoing federal investigation and has supported the process fully, but had stayed silent until now at the request of federal authorities.

“We are deeply troubled and angered by these allegations. Now that the federal government has formally indicted, the District is reviewing the specific details of the indictment with the District’s legal counsel,” school district officials said in a statement. “A more detailed statement will be forthcoming after we have had an opportunity to review the details of the indictment.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the DeKalb County School District, which said they were aware of the indictment but had no comment.

