Man cleared of child kidnapping at Walmart sues for $25 million, says police played with his life

ACWORTH, Ga. — A man once accused of kidnapping a child at an Acworth Walmart is suing for false arrest and seeking $25 million after charges were dropped.

He spoke with Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco about the lawsuit.

Caroline Miller, the child’s mother, accused Mahendra Patel of trying to kidnap her baby, describing it initially as a tug of war over her son.

Patel claims he was merely trying to prevent the child from falling.

Miller was using a motorized scooter for fun at the time. She later stated that the decision on how to proceed is now in the hands of investigators.

Patel spent 46 nights in jail. The Cobb County District Attorney eventually dropped the charges due to conflicting accounts of the incident.

Patel said he wants the city to pay for what police put him through. He is suing for false arrest, libel, slander, invasion of privacy and emotional distress.

“Now you’re playing with people’s life,” Patel said. “This is not some game. This is a real impact on people and the public have the trust on you. You violate that trust.”

After the DA dropped the charges, police said they did their job thoroughly and referred to the da for comment.

The city of Acworth and the Cobb County District Attorney’s office have declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Fracisco reached out to Miller Wednesday for her response and got none.

