Walmart attempted kidnapping case: Man seeks $25M settlement after charges dropped

A man whose attempted kidnapping charges were dropped plans to sue the city and police department that arrested him if they can’t reach a settlement.

Mahendra Patel spent 45 days in jail after a mother accused of him of trying to kidnap her son at the Walmart on Cobb Parkway in Acworth. A judge dropped the charges in August.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ashleigh Merchant, Patel’s attorney, confirmed that she and her team have sent the City of Acworth an ante litem notice. The letter signals the intent to sue if a settlement is not reached.

In the letter, Patel is requesting a $25 million for libel and slander, invasion of privacy, false arrest, emotional distress and other damages.

RELATED STORIES:

Patel and his attorneys have maintained his innocence since he was arrested in March. They say he went to help the boy when it looked like he was falling off the motorized scooter his mother was using.

Merchant has openly criticized the police investigation.

In a previous statement, Acworth Police said investigators thoroughly reviewed the information provided, conducted interviews and collected evidence, which led to the initial arrest warrant.

In response to the ante litem notice, the city told Channel 2 Action News that it cannot comment “due to potential for litigation.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group