Charges dropped against man accused of trying to kidnap child at Walmart

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Charges have been dropped against a man accused of trying to kidnap a child at a Walmart in Acworth.

Mahendra Patel appeared in Cobb County Superior Court on Wednesday. The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office announced it will no longer move forward with prosecuting his case.

Channel 2 Action News has been following Patel’s case since his arrest in March. Acworth police arrested Patel after Caroline Miller said she stopped him from kidnapping her 2-year-old son inside Walmart.

She said Patel asked her for help finding the Tylenol. When she pointed to it, she said he grabbed her 2-year-old son out of her hands.

Patel and his attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, have maintained his innocence. They said he only reached for the boy because he thought he was going to fall off a motorized scooter that his mother was using.

