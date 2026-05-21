1 dead, several injured after ATV crash in south Georgia

BACON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and several others are hurt after a side-by-side ATV overturned Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Bacon County deputies said the crash happened around 6:42 p.m. on Caraway Road and involved seven people total, three adults and four children.

When first responders arrived, they found the overturned ATV with multiple injured people at the scene.

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Authorities said two of the adults were airlifted from the scene by Air Evac. A third adult was taken to Bacon County Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

One of the four children suffered minor injuries, according to deputies.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident. Officials have not released the name of the person who died or what caused the ATV to overturn.

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