Escaped New Orleans inmate, convicted murderer arrested after standoff in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The last of 10 inmates who escaped a Louisiana jail in May was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Derrick Groves was involved in a standoff in Atlanta.

NewsChopper 2 flew over a standoff on Honeysuckle Lane near Campbellton Road.

In May, officials at the Orleans Justice Center discovered 10 inmates were missing after a routine head count, and began a manhunt for them.

They got out of the jail by opening a faulty cell door, moving a toilet and squeezing out of the hole.

Over the next several months, all but Groves were captured and taken back into custody.

In 2018, Groves fatally shot two people during Mardi Gras and was convicted of murder in October 2024.

He was also jailed on three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

