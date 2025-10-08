Family taunted, followed by group before they started shooting, mother says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a group who followed a family and fired several shots at them in Stone Mountain.

The mother said the shooters seemed to have an agenda, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

The family’s adult son was critically injured after being shot four times during the incident on Redan Road.

The family were walking to a store when they were confronted and taunted by the group in a minivan.

The mother, who asked to not be identified, told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that situation escalated when they attempted to seek safety inside a nearby body shop.

“My son is in critical condition at this moment,” the mother said.

The mother recounted how there were no words exchanged initially, but the group seemed to have an agenda.

Her son re-entered the store to check on her safety when he noticed the group.

As the family tried to take refuge in a body shop to call the police, shots were fired.

“The dude came through the cut and started shooting off his gun,” the mother described.

The victims expressed their hope that police will take the case seriously, fearing that the gunmen might target others.

“Someone needs to do something about gun violence because it’s senseless at this point,” said the victim’s sibling.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group