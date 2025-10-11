4 dead, at least 12 injured after gunfire during post-homecoming gathering in Mississippi

LELAND, Miss. — Four people are dead and at least a dozen more are wounded after a shooting on Friday night.

Mississippi State Senator Derrick T. Simmons told WAPT that the shooting happened during a gathering after the Leland High School homecoming game.

Simmons said four of the victims died from their injuries, but none of their identities have been released.

Four more, according to Simmons, were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition.

Leland Mayor John Lee said on social media that he was “deeply saddened about the tragedy.”

The mayor went on to cancel a community block party because of safety concerns.

There is no word on any suspects.

