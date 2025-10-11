Convicted murderer, escaped inmate caught in Atlanta back in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A convicted murderer who spent months on the run after escaping from a New Orleans prison is back in custody in Louisiana.

Derrick Groves was arrested on Wednesday afternoon inside an Atlanta home after a standoff with police.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was the only reporter to capture video of a handcuffed Groves being placed in the back of a police car and taken away.

As he passed, he looked at a Channel 2 Action News camera and said he was sorry and didn’t want to go back to prison.

Groves appeared before a Fulton County judge on Thursday where he waived his right to fight extradition and opted to be taken back to Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police said on Friday that the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service transported Groves from Atlanta to Baton Rouge, La.

State police then flew him by helicopter to “a secure correctional facility.”

Groves and nine others escaped from the Orleans Parish Prison. By July, all nine of the other escapees were back in custody.

