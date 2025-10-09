Escaped inmate, convicted killer caught in Atlanta won’t fight returning to Louisiana

ATLANTA — An escaped inmate and convicted murderer who was arrested in Atlanta will not fight extradition to Louisiana.

Derrick Groves, 28, waived his right to extradition during a court hearing in Fulton County on Thursday.

“I want to return where I am from,” he told the judge.

Groves had been on the run since May when he and nine other inmates escaped from the Orleans Parish Prison. The manhunt for Groves came to an end Wednesday during a standoff at a home on Honeysuckle Lane in southwest Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones learned that Groves was found hiding in a crawl space. Jones captured video for Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. that showed police escorting Groves out of the home and putting him into a patrol car.

Those who live in the neighborhood told Jones they had no idea that he was in the home. It also came as a surprise to the man who owns the property.

“They was quiet. When I went... I was just getting the rent,” Richard McQueen said on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

