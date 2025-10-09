Dunwoody man injured while trying to stop suspects from breaking into his car

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man was injured after being shot at during an attempted car theft early Tuesday morning in Dunwoody, police say.

The incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. at an apartment complex along Lake Ridge Lane.

According to Dunwoody police, the victim was awakened by the flashing lights of his vehicle, which was parked outside his apartment window. Police said upon investigating, he discovered a man inside his car and another standing outside.

The suspect outside the vehicle fired five shots at the victim, causing debris from the door and window to hit him in the chest, police said.

The bullets fired by the suspect hit the apartment building and other vehicles in the area. Fortunately, the victim was not hit by any bullets. He received treatment from paramedics at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The Dunwoody Police Department is actively investigating the incident. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Det. Waldron at Tim.Waldron@dunwoodyga.gov.

