New Trader Joe’s opening soon in metro Atlanta is hiring

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A new Trader Joe’s is one step closer to opening in metro Atlanta.

The grocery store will be located on 258 City Circle in Peachtree City. While an official opening date has not been set, Trader Joe’s is now hiring.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A company spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the Peachtree City store plans to hire up to 60 people. Managers are reviewing applications that have already been submitted.

“Anyone interested in being notified for future opportunities can sign up for Job Alerts on our website to be notified of future open positions.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Peachtree City Mayor Kim Leonard shared photos last week from her tour of the new Trader Joe’s.

"I know many of you are looking forward to the grand opening…. It won’t be much longer," she wrote.

Trader Joe’s has around 10 locations in Georgia, most of them in the Atlanta metro area.

Peachtree City is excited to welcome Trader Joe’s! Thank you to Reggie Jones, the new general manager, for the behind... Posted by Mayor Kim Learnard on Wednesday, October 1, 2025

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group