‘Making money off souls:’ Metro Atlanta city plans to impose restrictions on filming at cemetery

COVINGTON, Ga. — The city of Covington plans to impose restrictions on commercial tours and filming at Southview Cemetery, a site made famous by the hit TV series The Vampire Diaries.

City leaders, including Mayor Fleeta Baggett, express concerns that ghost tours and thrill seekers are overwhelming the cemetery, which has historical significance dating back over 200 years.

“The problem is making money off of souls,” said Baggett, emphasizing that Southview Cemetery is a family cemetery with eight generations of her family buried there.

The cemetery’s popularity surged after it was featured in The Vampire Diaries, which first aired in 2009.

As a result, some tour operators and individuals have been capitalizing on its fame, leading to what city officials describe as an out-of-control situation.

Mayor Baggett disapproves of ghost tours that promote possible paranormal encounters and notes bizarre antics by some visitors, such as using Kool-Aid-filled blood bags for photos on tombstones and pretending to hold seances.

“This is an old town, and they think they can see paranormal activity,” Baggett told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

The city council has already voted to close the cemetery at dusk, earlier than the previous closing time of 9:30 PM.

The mayor supports a proposed ordinance to prohibit commercial tours, filming, and photography in the cemetery.

Gail Dunevent, a cemetery visitor, agrees with the proposed restrictions, stating that tourists disturb those visiting loved ones and sometimes leave trash behind.

Covington’s fame attracts approximately 150,000 visitors a month, highlighting the impact of the cemetery’s popularity on local tourism.

The proposed restrictions aim to preserve the sanctity of Southview Cemetery while addressing the concerns of residents and visitors seeking a respectful environment.

