Teen on the autism spectrum creates her own business after facing challenges getting a job

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Savannah Murray, a 19-year-old from Forsyth County, has turned her passion for pumpkins into a thriving business called “Pumpkinful,” providing a unique solution to employment challenges faced by individuals on the autism spectrum.

Savannah Murray, who is on the autism spectrum, found it difficult to secure a job due to the challenges she faced during interviews.

Instead of giving up, she decided to start her own business, decorating homes with heirloom pumpkins.

“Pumpkinful” involves delivering and artistically arranging pumpkins on clients’ porches and front steps.

“I always liked fall. I like the colors and the changing of the trees,” Savannah Murray said, expressing her love for the season and her business.

“We will do the lifting and the decorating, because we can make it look good,” Savannah said. “I know it’s difficult, and I know we feel different. But we are all capable of doing things anybody else can.”

“Sometimes there will be questions that someone with autism isn’t expecting, and they will get stumped,” explained Paul Murray, Savannah’s father.

Savannah’s sister, Emily Murray, who is also on the autism spectrum, has found success as a professional chef, showing that individuals with autism can excel in various fields.

Statistics indicate that up to 85% of persons with autism are either underemployed or unemployed, a challenge Savannah aims to address through her entrepreneurial efforts.

Savannah Murray’s initiative not only provides her with a means of employment but also serves as an inspiration for others on the autism spectrum, demonstrating that with creativity and determination, barriers can be overcome.

