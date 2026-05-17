Chattanooga College among those coming to The Battery Atlanta’s Pennant Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Battery Atlanta’s Pennant Park has expanded its office roster with the addition of Chattanooga College and LAZ Parking, securing space in the 360 Building.

Chattanooga College will establish its Atlanta campus and LAZ Parking will open a regional headquarters, enhancing the six-building office complex adjacent to The Battery Atlanta.

The college signed an 11-year lease for a 27,000-square-foot space within the 360 Building. LAZ Parking has also committed to a 10-year term for a 5,700-square-foot office in the same building.

These additions build on Pennant Park’s appeal as a location offering both professional space and lifestyle amenities, the development company said.

Chattanooga College’s Atlanta campus is projected to open in January 2027. Chattanooga College President Steven Read stated the campus is designed to be a workforce engine for the region.

The campus will focus on high-demand health care programs, including nursing, diagnostic medical sonography, radiologic technology and surgical technology. Read noted the campus is projected to serve about 350 students annually at launch, scaling up to 800 students per year within three years as programs expand.

To support this growth, Chattanooga College anticipates hiring approximately 35 faculty and staff initially, growing to around 145 employees as enrollment increases.

LAZ Parking’s new regional headquarters underscores the company’s continued growth and investment in the Atlanta market. The company will benefit from Pennant Park’s connectivity and direct access to The Battery Atlanta’s amenities.

Georgi Taja, LAZ Parking’s executive vice president, expressed pride in deepening the partnership with the Braves. Taja stated the move will provide amazing amenities and convenience, along with direct access to Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta.

Taja also said this move reflects their commitment to supporting the team’s journey and strengthens their ability to deliver exceptional parking solutions and services to fans and the community.

LAZ Parking is the largest and fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, by Alan Lazowski, Jeffrey Karp, Michael Harth and Michael Kuziak, the company has provided parking management and transportation services since 1981.

It operates more than 2 million parking spaces across more than 5,300 locations in 44 states and 639 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, including more than 200 locations in the Atlanta Metro area. Atlanta is a key market for LAZ Parking.

Pennant Park, which is owned and operated by the Braves Development Company, is a sought-after destination. It offers a balance of professional space and lifestyle-driven amenities, with convenient access to dining, entertainment and hospitality offerings at The Battery Atlanta.

“Chattanooga College and LAZ Parking embody the kind of forward‑looking partners that elevate Pennant Park’s impact,” said Jeremy Strife, executive vice president of development for Braves Development Company. “Their presence strengthens our commitment to driving workforce development, innovation and long‑term growth for the Atlanta region.”

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