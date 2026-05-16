Detention officer accused of smuggling cell phones, cigarettes into Georgia jail for money

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer in southwest Georgia is facing serious charges after authorities say he smuggled contraband into the county jail for profit.

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Sumter County deputies searched the jail on April 21, which uncovered several prohibited items, including cell phones, cigarettes, and small handmade weapons and tools used for poking or stabbing.

Officials say the probe led to the arrest of Javian Quintrell Blake, a detention officer employed by the sheriff’s office.

Following the search, the sheriff’s office launched an investigation that remains ongoing.

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The SCSO said Blake purchased cell phones and cigarettes before smuggling the items into the jail in exchange for profit.

The sheriff’s office said additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Under Georgia law, possessing or providing prohibited items to inmates is considered a serious felony offense and can carry a mandatory 10-year sentence.

“I also take this crime very seriously. The security of my staff, as well as the inmates, is of the utmost importance to me,” said Sheriff Eric Bryant.

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