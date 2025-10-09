Man robbed at gunpoint at Atlanta hotel by man he met on dating app, police say

ATLANTA — Police accused a man of robbing another man of thousands of dollars at gunpoint in an Atlanta hotel.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified as Randarrius Jackson, at Lenox Square after allegedly committing an armed robbery at the Renaissance Hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sept. 29.

According to police, Jackson met the victim through a dating app and was invited to his hotel room, where police say he pulled a gun and forced the victim to send electronic payments totaling thousands of dollars using Cash App and Apple Pay.

The victim told police that Jackson then withdrew cash using the victim’s debit card from the hotel ATM before running away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After the robbery, the victim found a hiding place in the hotel’s kitchen.

Investigators tracked Jackson’s movements through rideshare activity, eventually locating him at Lenox Square.

While in custody, police said Jackson threatened to harm himself and was taken to Grady Detention for evaluation.

He faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and financial card transaction. The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group