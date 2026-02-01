Large tree falls on Cobb home, 2 sent to hospital

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A large tree fell onto a house, hurting two people who were trapped inside. They had to be rescued from the home.

Cobb Fire said the tree fell on a house in the 1700 block of Lizzie Lane on Jan. 31.

The tree’s collapse buckled the home’s rear wall, broke the roof and rafters. It caused the ceiling, sheetrock, attic insulation and some structure components, trapping the residents inside.

Crews were able to extract the occupants from the home by moving the materials that had collapsed.

The two in the home were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

