What to do if your Delta flight is impacted by the winter storm

A winter storm moving through Georgia is expected to impact flights across the state, including from Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

Over the next two days, Delta is encouraging fliers to check their flight status.

The Atlanta-based airline will waive fare differences for rebooked travel that begins on or before Feb. 4. This policy applies to passengers who maintain their original cabin of service while traveling during the designated storm window.

A fare difference may still apply if the original booking class is not maintained in the new itinerary.

Passengers who choose to reschedule their travel for a date after Feb. 4 will have change fees waived. However, a difference in fare may still apply to these new itineraries.

All travel under these conditions must be completed within one year of the original ticket issuance date.

Affected Cities (to/from/through):

Asheville, NC (AVL)

Atlanta, GA (ATL)

Augusta, GA (AGS)

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Charleston, WV (CRW)

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Charlottesville, VA (CHO)

Chattanooga, TN (CHA)

Columbia, SC (CAE)

Fayetteville, NC (FAY)

Greensboro, NC (GSO)

Greenville–Spartanburg, SC (GSP)

Jacksonville, NC (OAJ)

Knoxville, TN (TYS)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

Raleigh–Durham, NC (RDU)

Richmond, VA (RIC)

Roanoke, VA (ROA)

Savannah, GA (SAV)

Tri-Cities, TN (TRI)

Wilmington, NC (ILM)

