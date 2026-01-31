What to know about widespread snowfall in north Georgia

ATLANTA — Accumulating snow will move into north Georgia and metro Atlanta on Saturday.

The snow will come in from north to south, and the snowfall will be greater to the east and less to the west.

When will it arrive?

It will begin late Friday evening to just after midnight in the northernmost part of the state, with bands of heavy snow particularly in far northeast Georgia, said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

From the farthest north part of the metro to around the I-20 corridor, it will begin between 1-6 a.m.

There will be widespread snow bands with heavy snow from Gainesville to Athens, with the western side of the state having some gaps in between the bands.

The south metro area and down close to Upson County and middle Georgia will see it between 6 a.m. and midday. There will be heavier snow out toward lake country and less toward the southwestern area.

Winter storm warning Friday north Georgia

How much snow will we get?

From the eastern metro communities and suburbs out to Athens, Gainesville and into the mountains, expect 3-4 inches of snow.

Some isolated areas could see up to 6 inches.

In the heart of the metro, the amount tapers pretty quickly moving west.

Generally, expect around 1-2 inches in the heart of the metro, with isolated spots just west of there getting accumulation of just over an inch.

Severe Weather Team 2 is breaking down the updated timing and potential totals of the evolving forecast.

