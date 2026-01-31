Police cruisers hit while officers respond to weather-related incidents in Cumming

CUMMING, Ga. — The Cumming Police Department is urging residents to stay off the roads after dangerous winter conditions led to a crash involving one of its own patrol cars.

According to the department, officers were responding to a weather-related accident early Saturday morning after another driver lost control on slick roads and slammed into a CPD patrol vehicle.

Police said the crash happened due to unsafe road conditions, which continue to create hazards to drivers across the area.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash.

The CPD called the collision a serious reminder of just how treacherous travel remains.

“Road conditions remain extremely dangerous,” the department said in a statement. “Even experienced drivers lose control and are putting themselves, others, and first responders at risk.”

“Please stay off the roads,” the department said.

Later Saturday afternoon, a second CPD patrol car was hit. Authorities said no injuries were reported at the scene.

