Brookhaven teen charged after alleged dog abuse video circulates online

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A 19-year-old Brookhaven resident has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after a video circulating on social media prompted an outpour of complaints to police.

Brookhaven police announced Saturday that Aspen Easterling, 19, of Brookhaven, was arrested following an investigation sparked by the online video.

Police said they began receiving numerous calls, emails and tips from concerned residents on Jan. 30 after a video appeared to show a dog being abused at a home on Town Boulevard.

Brookhaven investigators identified Easterling as the suspect and confirmed the address seen in the video. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the home and an arrest warrant for Easterling.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, police executed both warrants and arrested the teen.

Inside the home, officers found the dog, a three-month-old Maltipoo. Police said the puppy appeared to be in good health.

DeKalb County Animal Control was called to the scene and took custody of the dog as a precaution.

Easterling was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0600.

