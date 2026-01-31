WATCH: ‘Good Samaritan’ body slams man trying to breach TSA checkpoint at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is releasing surveillance camera footage of the moment a man tried to get past a TSA checkpoint.

But a Good Samaritan made sure he didn’t get past, body slamming him to the ground.

In November, Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco talked to that man, Mark Thomas. He said he was at the main security checkpoint on Oct. 30 when he heard a TSA agent yell, “Breach!” and “Everybody freeze!”

In the video, you can see Thomas put his belongings into the X-ray machine and wait to go through the checkpoint.

That’s when another man, Leon Fabian, can be seen forcing his way past an agent and fall. When he gets back up and tries to run, Thomas grabs him and slams him down.

“I just grabbed him, picked him up and slammed him,” Thomas said.

He said he held the man down and asked him what he planned to do next.

“He just kept saying ‘I’m OK. I’m OK. Just let me up. Just let me up,’” Thomas said.

Fabian eventually got up and tried to get away again, but TSA agents were able to take him to the ground a second time.

He was ultimately taken into custody.

He is no longer being held in the Clayton County Jail, according to jail records.

