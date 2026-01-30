Baby bottle filled with alcohol kills 2-month-old; mother charged with murder

ATLANTA — A mother is facing murder charges after police say she intentionally gave her 2-month-old boy alcohol, killing the child.

Toxicology results showed the baby’s blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit for an adult.

At bond court Friday, 37-year-old Omayrilin Colon waived her first appearance, and the judge announced she would not be granted bond, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned.

Colon is charged with murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

Atlanta police and paramedics responded to reports of an unresponsive baby inside an apartment on Perry Boulevard in October.

The infant was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there were no immediate signs of trauma, prompting an autopsy and toxicology testing.

Court records show the baby’s blood-alcohol concentration was .179, more than twice the legal limit for an adult.

Doctors concluded the alcohol was ingested from a bottle, not passed through breast milk.

Police say Colon told investigators that she prepared the bottle he drank. Investigators say evidence shows alcohol was purposely placed into the bottle, causing alcohol poisoning and the baby’s death.

A public defender representing Colon declined to comment.

