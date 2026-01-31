Man shot to death outside recording studio owned by Atlanta rapper T.I.

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after Atlanta police say a man was shot and killed outside a recording studio early Saturday morning.

Around 3:17 a.m. Atlanta officers heard gunshots in the area of Deering Road NW and Northside Drive NW. Officers were then flagged down after reports of a person shot near 588 Trabert Avenue NW.

The address belongs to Super Sound Studios, which is owned by Atlanta rapper and actor T.I., whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound, authorities said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. His age and identity have not been released.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

According to its website and property records, Super Sound Studios has been owned by T.I. since early 2020. However, the Atlanta rapper does not manage the property, according to property documents.

