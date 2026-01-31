Atlanta firefighters battle multi-unit blaze in freezing temperatures

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters worked for hours in sub-freezing temperatures Saturday morning to put out a large fire at an occupied building in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Crews with Atlanta Fire Rescue responded just after dawn to reports of an apartment fire at 555 Winton Terrace NE. When they arrived, firefighters found flames and heavy smoke pouring from the multi-unit building.

Initial 911 calls indicated that people and pets could be trapped inside, prompting an aggressive search and rescue effort. Firefighters quickly launched an offensive attack, moving through the building to search every floor while working to contain the flames.

Due to the size of the fire and concerns about it spreading to nearby units, a second alarm was called. Crews reported fire extending into the attic and exposures on multiple sides of the building.

Officials confirmed no residents were found trapped inside. Fire officials also used drone technology to help monitor hot spots and track conditions from above.

The frigid weather added another challenge to the response. Temperatures hovered around 27 degrees, making it more difficult for firefighters on the scene.

Authorities said no civilians were injured in the fire. One firefighter suffered a medical issue unrelated to the blaze and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.

It’s still unclear how many residents have been displaced, but officials confirmed the building was occupied at the time. Crews remained on scene later in the morning, working to put out lingering hot spots and salvage as much property as possible.

