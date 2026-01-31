8 charged in Sandy Springs human trafficking sting operation

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Eight people have been arrested following a two-day human trafficking enforcement operation in Sandy Springs, police announced Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The initiative, called ‘Operation Sandy Springs Guardian,’ was carried out by the Sandy Springs Police Department with assistance from the Dunwoody Police Department.

The operation focused on identifying and arresting individuals attempting to solicit sexual acts.

TRENDING STORIES:

Over the course of two evenings, investigators conducted undercover enforcement efforts that led to eight arrests.

Each person was charged with solicitation for an illicit sexual act.

Authorities identified those arrested as

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police did not release additional details about the circumstances that led to each arrest.

In a statement, SSPD said operations like this are part of its ongoing effort to combat human trafficking and related crimes.

“The Sandy Springs Police Department remains committed to proactive enforcement efforts aimed at combating human trafficking and keeping our community safe,” the department said.

©2026 Cox Media Group