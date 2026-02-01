21-year-old UGA student dies after truck rolls backward over him

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia student has died days after a truck rolled over him. It is the first deadly crash that Athens-Clarke County police have investigated in 2026.

Officers responded to the crash on Jan. 28, at about 7:35 p.m. in the 300 block of Peabody Street.

A 2018 Toyota Tundra was parked along Peabody Street while the driver, George Whittenburg, a 21-year-old UGA student from Austin, Texas, was standing outside the driver’s door.

The truck began rolling in reverse, hitting and rolling over Whittenburg. The Tundra continued travelling backward, striking an empty vehicle, hitting a tree and then stopping.

Whittenburg was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries Jan. 30.

